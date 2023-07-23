Last Thursday, July 20, the Youth Awardswhere Shakira captivated her millions of fans with her incredible outfit and stole their hearts by appearing accompanied by her little children, Sasha and Milan.

The Colombian singer was awarded not only for her great musical talent, but also received a statuette for being a Change agent in society, even became the most awarded celebrity of the night.

Shakira moved thousands by parading through the place accompanied by her two little ones sons, who looked excited and proud throughout the award ceremony, demonstrating the great admiration they feel for their mother.

One of the moments most commented on by users on social networks was when his eldest son, Milan, kissed him just before he received the award for being a Change Agent, where you can see how the boy greets the camera and whispers something to the singer.

The interpreter of ‘Acrostic‘ was applauded by Milan and Sasha throughout the night, and in her speech she mentioned both, explaining that they and society in general are the “hope” to change everything that is wrong in the world.

“Today that Milan and Sasha are here accompanying me, which is a great joy for me. And if they are angry and if exclusion makes them uncomfortable and if they do not allow themselves to be anesthetized by the pain of others and if they raise their voices and do not lower their arms, then I can rest assured that my children and you are and will be the hope of many and are also and will be the true agents of change”, she said.

At the end, Gerard Piqué’s ex-partner approached the minors to fill them with cuddles while all those present applauded, very moved by the moment.

But that was not all, but Shakira allowed her children to carry part of her prizes and pictures will be taken with her on the red carpet at the Youth Awardssomething that could not go unnoticed in networks.

The celebrity was awarded with eight statuettesfor Tropical mix, Urban track, Change agent, Female Youth Artist, Pop/Urban Song, Pop/Urban Collaboration, Girl Power and Social dance challenge.

“This island that I adore and meeting all of you and receiving all of this, thank you truly. My greatest luck is to have the fans that I have. Every day you inspire me to improve myself and not give up. When I had doubts about myself, you made me believe in myself again,” said the 46-year-old star at the event that took place in Puerto Rico.

