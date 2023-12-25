After five years without winning the Liga MX title, Club América managed to break the spell and beat Tigres in the grand final of Apertura 2023 to add its 14th star to its uniform.
With 14 goals on his personal record, Henry Martín was crowned scoring champion of the Clausura 2023 tournament. The Yucatecan striker established himself as an important player for the Águilas.
Despite having players of the caliber of Henry Martín, Jonathan Rodríguez, Alejandro Zendejas or Diego Valdés, América did not have a player with the power and skill of Julián Quiñones. In his first tournament as an Azulcrema player, the naturalized Mexican Colombian scored six goals and gave five assists in the regular phase of the tournament while in the league he scored four more goals.
The Argentine winger did not have a safe place in America after his loan to Santos Laguna. In the end, the board decided that the forward would remain in the squad for 2023 and this was a great decision. Suárez fought for the starting position with Alejandro Zendejas and a great internal competition was generated that benefited the club.
The Argentine strategist resigned from his position as coach of the Águilas after being eliminated by Chivas in the semifinals of Clausura 2023. A few days later he signed with Monterrey. The departure of 'Tano' had a deep impact on the board, but at the end of the day it proved to be the right move.
After the surprising resignation of Fernando Ortiz, the azulcrema board interviewed several coaches. In the end he opted for André Jardine, who was then coaching Atlético de San Luis. The Brazilian generated doubts among the fans, but as the games went by he gained their support. He won the Apertura 2023 title.
America has suffered a lot to get a guaranteed left back. The board was unsure about extending Fuentes' contract due to his age. In the end, both parties reached an agreement for the defender to continue with the azulcremas during 2023. It was key to the title.
The Águilas del América won their three classics in the Apertura 2023 of Liga MX. They beat Chivas by a score of 4-0, Cruz Azul by 2-3 and Pumas by the slightest difference.
The Chilean defender was on the verge of being left without a team for the Apertura 2023 after not entering Tigre's plans. Lichnovsky arrived at América during the last day of the transfer market and became an essential player for the Águilas from the first minute.
After the departure of Guillermo Ochoa to European football, the starting position in América became vacant. Óscar Jiménez seemed to be chosen to replace 'Memo', but he did not take advantage of the opportunity and made several mistakes. Luis Malagón raised his hand and took the position. The Mexican goalkeeper showed that he is at the level to be in the starting eleven in the Águilas.
#moments #America
