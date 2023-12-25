His work begins where George Clooney's ends in 'Up in the Air'. He first communicates the dismissal and then offers the still stupefied ex-employee a folder in which he will find information brochures that, supposedly, will help him overcome the bad situation and find a new job. At that point is where outplacement companies would come into the picture ('outplacement', if we opt for the Anglo-Saxon name), which are consultancies specialized in facilitating the return to the labor market for those workers who, either to take care of their image or due to legal obligation, more and more companies are resorting to cutting staff.

In reality, we can all turn to them to guide us in the search for a new job or even a new profession without having to go through a layoff. Likewise, any company that needs to reduce staff and is interested in doing so in the least traumatic way possible can also request their services, but in Spain, since the entry into force of the labor reform of 2012, there are times when which the law obliges companies to provide this support for at least six months to the workers they dismiss. The rule, which applies to firms that, while not in bankruptcy proceedings, carry out collective dismissals that affect more than 50 employees, also requires that the process be entrusted to external companies that are authorized by the SEPE or the corresponding public employment service.

The depth of this process is not fully defined in the standard, so it partly depends on the degree of concern – for the workers or for their own reputation – and the budget of the company that fires, which is the one who signs the contract. outplacement must be held accountable. “Although there are things that could have been made more specific, there are requirements that must be met to guarantee that the service we provide offers, for example, personalized guidance, job intermediation and training,” laments Ana Casado, director of Ars Outplacement, a consultancy founded after passing herself by one of these processes.

«The first thing is always to carry out a personal interview with each of those affected to begin to define their work profile. The ideal is to go even a little further and invite them to start a process of reflection on the skills they have developed, what achievements (big or small) they have achieved and, above all, what their work, but also vital, priorities are. Since you have had a break, take advantage of it to think and get to know yourself better, to know what, as far as possible, you would like to do from now on. There are people who are clear that they want to continue working as an employee and, if possible, doing the same thing as until now and others who, on the other hand, end up seeing dismissal as an opportunity to start a business, sometimes even doing something completely different,” Explain.

“Grieving”



«We move a lot by inertia and we rarely stop to think about everything we do, what value we contribute. Doing this reflection is especially important when you are emotionally affected,” agrees Nadia Maestro, founder and director of Aldalan, who adds that “this first interview also serves to get to know us and overcome any misgivings they may have before starting the process. You have to keep in mind that we come from whoever you care about.

“It has to do with the attitude we show,” they warn.

«The biggest problem we encounter when someone comes to us is that they come very misplaced and that is what we must solve during the time our accompaniment lasts. Perhaps in that time the worker will not find a new job, but we must ensure that he learns to systematize the search and sees himself capable of continuing working on himself, on his employability,” explains Maestro. “There are things that you cannot change, but there are others that we do have the ability to act on,” adds Casado.

Among them, both experts cite, for example, the expansion of professional qualifications, the improvement of our communication tools, the reactivation of the network of contacts and the creation of a personal brand that gives us prestige through participation in forums or professional networks. And, be careful, because all of this is something that you can start working on even before receiving the call from the Human Resources department.