Rayados is second after coming back 1-2 to NecaxaTigres is third after defeating 2-0 Santos Lagunathe Pachuca is fourth despite not having played his duel against Juarez for the violence unleashed in the border city. Xolos and Puebla gave away an intense 3-3 draw in the hot stadiumwith The fringe coming from behind despite being two goals down; Lion succumbed 0-3 to Mazatlan.

on the weekend of classicsPumas did not even put their hands during the Capital Classic and was beaten 0-3 by América in Ciudad Universitaria, while Chivas managed to save the 1-1 draw against Atlas in the Classic Tapatioin a match that also had controversy due to the performance of the whistle Marco Garcia; Finally, at the start of the day, Queretaro Y Athletic San Luis tied 1-1 in the 57 classic.

Here are the best memes left by Date 8:

