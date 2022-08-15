The remastering of the Insomniac Games game was released last Friday for computers.

As of last Friday, Marvel’s Spider-Man is available to PC gamers four years after the title of Insomniac Games It was originally released on PlayStation 4. This remastered version was already a top seller on Steam before its release, but after it there is no doubt.

If we look at the sales data collected by Steam DBSpider-Man It has been the best-selling game of the week on Steamoccupying the first positions in terms of software and appearing twice, once for pre-order purchases and once after the official launch on Valve’s platform.

Cult of the Lamb also enjoys good salesThe title is only behind Steam Deck, since the order of the classification is carried out in relation to the income generated by each product and the console-computer has a much higher cost. We’ll see if, like other recent releases, it stays on top for the next few weeks.

In another order of things, Spider-Man’s great competitor in recent days has been Cult of the Lamb, with the addictive title of Massive Monster making an appearance in the fourth and sixth places, both with the normal edition and with the Cultist Edition package, which includes several extras.

Then we leave you the classification with the top 10 best-selling video games of the last seven days on the Valve platform.

Top sellers of the week on Steam

Steam Deck

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered (preorder)

Cult of the Lamb

Farthest Frontier

Cult of the Lamb: Cultist Edition

Two Point Campus

stray

cyberpunk 2077

Guilty Gear Strive Season Pass 2



In addition to the sales data, these days we have known that the figures of Spider-Man players on the Valve platform place it as the second best PlayStation release on Steam, with a high peak but lower than that achieved by God of War a earlier this year, so Sony will be happy with the commercial return they’re getting from their games once they’re no longer console exclusives.

More about: Marvel’s Spider-Man, Steam, Cult of the Lamb, PC and Sales.