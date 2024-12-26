As is usually the case when global crashes of the best-known platforms occur, social networks have been filled with memes this Thursday after the company Open AI confirmed that your ChatGPT app was down.

“We have identified the problem and have begun recovery. We hope to be available again as soon as possible“, reported the company in a brief statement published on the social network X, which was immediately filled with memes that have brought a smile to more than one person.

“ChatGPT, wake up! We need you”wrote one user, who attached a gif of a kitten trying to wake up its owner.

“People are living to see if ChatGPT is down again,” says another user, who added a gif of a crowd running.

“Everyone running to Twitter to check if ChatGPT is inactive for anyone else,” indicates the message posted by another Internet user, which also includes a crowd running down an escalator.