It is no secret that Shadow of the Edrtree It is a difficult expansion. However, it is not impossible. FromSoftware has given us new tools that are capable of helping us face each of the challenges that this content has for us. In this way, Today we’ll tell you about the Impenetrable Thorns spell, something that can help you a lot on your journey through the Shadow Realm..

This magic has become very popular, since it does a lot of damage, does not require many points to use, and can even cause bleeding even in bosses. To unlock this skill, You need to go to the Shadow Fortress, so you need to defeat Rellana and the Golden Hippo. Once you reach Gracia’s location “Warehouse, Seventh Floor”, go down the stairs in front of you, go to the end of the hallway until you find the lever and activate it. Now, climb up the beams in the center, towards the room where you face Messmer, but instead of going to this place, you have to jump from the statue to the next room and you will be able to go out to a balcony.

At the bottom you’ll find an enemy guarding a body. Carefully drop down, defeat the mage, and on the corpse you’ll find Impenetrable Thorns. Now, this was the easy part, and it’s time to equip the necessary items to make the most use of this magic. Starts with the Mother’s Staff as a primary weapon, and the Damned Staff as a secondary weapon.both of which will increase your magic and the strength of any sorcery from the Thorns family.

Following this, you need the Beloved Stardust Talismans, Mage Amalgamation Talisman, Bloodlord’s Exaltation, Dragon-Bolded Largeshield Talisman. Likewise, Equip the Alberich armor set. Finally, try to create a position that increases your magic or recovers your magic points.

That’s all you need. With this in mind, you’ll probably have more opportunities to overcome the challenges you face. Shadow of the Erdtree has for you. Of course, if magic is not your focus, Elden Ring There are endless ways to play, and each one is valid.. On related topics, you can check out our review of this DLC here. Likewise, this expansion features FromSoftware’s toughest bosses yet.

Author’s Note:

Although I am happy with my strength build, I can’t deny that all the options it has Elden Ring available makes me want to start over from scratch and experiment with everything the game has to offer. Maybe in my next playthrough I’ll do something with magic.

Via: Elden Ring