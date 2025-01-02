There are only a few days left until the official start of the january sales. Generally, textile companies begin to lower their prices on January 7, although many of them have already begun to launch these juicy discounts. However, the most anticipated, those of the group Inditex by Amancio Ortegathey won’t arrive until early next week.

will be next January 6, Three Kings Daywhen we will definitely see the drop in online prices in the group’s best-known stores, such as Zara, Zara Home, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Pull & Bear and Lefties. In physical stores, these sales will begin on January 7, thus leaving many items at a much more affordable price coinciding with the end of the Christmas season.

In this avalanche of discounts, many people find themselves in a bind when it comes to choosing the clothes that are worth buying during these weeks. That is why, to help the most undecided, there are some fashion experts who have not hesitated to launch your recommendations facing these days. The last to do so was Lush Blue (@azulmlozano on Instagram and @marialzno on TikTok), a Zara shop assistant who has accumulated a good number of followers thanks to his advice for shopping in Inditex stores.

Through a video published on her social networks, the young woman has pointed out the products that are worth buying during these sales due to the discounts and quality they have. The young woman recalled that these price drops will last almost two months and that there are many products that can improve our wardrobe: «There are many opportunities to buythe thing is that the sales require a little attention to the website,” he insisted.









The Zara clothes that we should buy in the January sales

For Azul Lozano, what can never be missing in the winter sales are the outer garmentssuch as coats, jackets or blazers. «All those things that never go out of stylewhich we always have in our closet and which, above all, are the most expensive», he acknowledged before going on to list some of the ones we should acquire for this January 7.

The young woman has recommended betting during these sales on one of the better quality coats that sells the fashion chain, the butter. “There are some that do go down and that are very worth it,” explained the Zara worker. Furthermore, he has insisted that there are many other coats that will also drop in price this coming January 6 and that also “are very good quality.”

Azul Lozano, a Zara salesperson, recommends buying some good quality coats in these sales



@azulmlozano





For its part, another of the products that should not be missing in our closet and that you may be interested in looking for during these sales are the basic blazers with which to accompany our outfits and that are of good quality. It may also be interesting to search tops or jackets something more special that drops a lot in price during these dates, in addition to basic knitted dresses to use at any time of the year.

Azul Lozano has also recommended buy jeans during these sales, because in the end “They are practically the same every year”but at a much lower price than usual. “It’s your time to buy all the ones you like,” explained the influencer, showing some of her favorite models, including some wide leg or straight that cannot be missing from our purchase.

This discount season is also a good time to get different shoeswhich usually offer very competitive prices. “I have gotten cowboy boots for 99 euros in the last few weeks of sales to 9.95,” recalled the Inditex employee.

To all this is also added the accessoriesas bags, earrings or beltswhich can serve to enhance our clothes: «In the end it is something that It is not necessary, but we like it to elevate a look. A cool necklace, some earrings, a belt…,” the fashion content creator listed.

The recommendation of a Zara salesperson for these sales

Finally, this Zara saleswoman has not missed the opportunity to remind her followers that they should not worry If on the first day of sales in January they don’t get everything what they were planning to buy. «During the sales they replenish a lot on the returns website. I have gotten practically everything I wanted in sales in the end,” he concluded in this video.