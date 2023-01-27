After a couple of years of confinement and before an interesting panorama of waves that persist, the world continues to turn, and it seems that we will finally have some hope. It was announced GamersCity 2022, a massive gaming event that could completely revitalize our gaming energy.

Source: GamersCity

The GamersCity revealed its dates consisting of three days: April 14, 15 and 16, 2023.

Borja Hiller, Project Manager GamersCity Santander, commented:

“we have been working almost 2 years ago in this great project and we wanted to give it a totally innovative concept that points to the heart of the fans of the world of video games”.

so for real We look forward to the event.

What is GamersCity?

A massive event focused on gaming culture ranging from the eSports league to samples of soundtrack compositions that are so important in the setting of video games.

It will be held at the Movistar Arena in Chile.

About eSports

It will host two important regional cups:

The final of the ALL of League of Legends

The opening of the Free Fire League Latin America

about music

It will have the presence of:

Akira Yamaoka, the main composer of silent hill.

Tommy Tallarico known for his orchestral project Video Games Live.

David Wise, composer of the soundtrack of donkey kong and the show of babybeard.

Source: Akira Yamaoka

Confirmed streamers are Ari Gameplays and Juan Guarnizo.

We recommend: Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre – Rediscover Cosmic Horror

GamersCity will have a huge space

It will be the big event It will cover about 44 thousand square meters. It will not only be inside the Arena, but in the outdoor area, adding green areas and two additional stages.

About GamersCity Tickets

You can buy them from February 1 from 12:00 p.m. at Punto Ticket.

You can a round for discord and don’t miss the news on Google news.