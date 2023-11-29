When it’s time to retire, many people choose to change residence. Before, the favorite place for retirees was Florida; However, the Bright Sunshine State has been displaced by Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, named the Best City to Retire in the United States in 2024.

To identify the best places to retire, the specialized media US News & World Report considered factors such as the cost of living, the happiness index, the quality of health services, the tax rate applicable to retirees, the desirability of the destination and the labor market. This data is then weighted based on a digital survey carried out on people aged 45 or older.

Every year, US News & World Report presents the classification of the Best Places to Retire, in which it compares the 150 most populated metropolitan areas in the country, including Puerto Rico. In the top 10 places on the list corresponding to the best places to live your retirement during 2024, seven cities in Pennsylvania and only one in Florida are included.

Harrisburg, Pennsylvania: Best City to Retire in America in 2024



The capital of Pennsylvania tops the ranking as the Best City to Retire. Harrisburg offers an affordable housing market and a lower cost of living than many East Coast cities. In addition, its location allows for regular visits to large cities, as it is just a few hours away from New York, Philadelphia, Baltimore and Washington DC.

Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, is the Best Place to Retire in the US in 2024, according to US News and World Report. See also Panic in Rotterdam due to shooting at university hospital: dead reported

This city has great historical and cultural attractions. The area is home to the National Civil War Museum and the Pennsylvania State Museum; as well as the Susquehanna Museum of Art, the Harrisburg Theatre, Harrisburg Open Stage and the Rose Lehrman Arts Center at Harrisburg Area Community College.

Nature lovers will find Harrisburg an oasis. His proximity to several state forestsas well as the trails surrounding the Susquehanna River, are an invitation for hiking, outdoor activities or camping.

Top 10 Best Places to Retire in the United States in 2024

In the list created by US News & World Report headed by Harrisburg, the cities of Reading, Lancaster, Scranton, Allentown, York and Pittsburgh, in Pennsylvania, are also included; Daytona Beach, Florida; Youngstown, Ohio; and, New York City.