LEVEL-5 revealed that PROFESSOR LAYTON and The New World of Steam it will be available worldwide during 2025. At the moment a specific release date has not yet been established, we only know that it will be available exclusively on Nintendo Switch.

Before leaving you with a new trailer I remind you that if you want to know more about the game you can find further information on the story and characters in our previous article. Good vision!

PROFESSOR LAYTON and The New World of Steam – Trailer

Source: LEVEL-5 Street Gematsu