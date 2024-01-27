Sometimes little ones make up unlikely connections. Being cold from eating chocolate. Sleep well because it rained. And so, perhaps far from logic, but very close to genius and fantasy. First of all, a certain unbridgeable distance also separates Prehistory and rap. What will they have to do with it? What's more: they are at two opposite ends of the chronology of human history. And yet they are united with illustrations and cave poems in one of the recommendations of the best children's and young people's books this January, chosen by booksellers from different Autonomous Communities of Spain. Another proof that anything can happen in literature. And more so in the one that is aimed at childhood and adolescence. There are magics of nature, witches or chemistry; sleepy crabs and strange mirrors. But, at the same time, there is room for the harshest reality: discrimination, harassment, shootings or imposed marriages. Marrying a girl without even consulting her, killing another for political ideas different from her: sometimes adults have much more incomprehensible ideas.

An illustrated album that tells us about finding your place in the world and surrounding yourself with friends who love you just the way you are, starring the cutest cat.

There are horses, hats and large plains, like in any self-respecting Western. But also surprises, humor and tenderness, as befits a good book for children. And, through a QR code, you can even play a song in the background that evokes halls and bonfires. All from an old certainty: whoever went to Seville lost his chair. Even in the Wild West.

By Tommaso Koch.

Enzo is a cute hedgehog who, when he receives a kiss or a hug without feeling like it, pricks. Luckily, he has his mother next to him to explain to him that it is normal that she does not like being touched without permission. A fabulous illustrated album that shows us how the attitude that families adopt when facing child abuse is essential to prevent and overcome it.

By Marta García Fernández. The keeper of the books. Lion.

In this hilarious interactive book, a pink, disheveled creature lives at ease. The machine gun of drawings and jokes that weave this story together has a familiar air to Pixar shorts. And it works perfectly with the paper format. One wants to turn the pages to find out what will happen to the creature. This careful edition includes sheets and textures and will make both children and adults laugh. See also With few annual publications, reading refuses to die in Venezuela

By Naia Hernandez. Toad Soup. Bilbao.

Ideal for first readers: a book full of illustrations, organized into chapters that will facilitate the enjoyment of this adventure. Trébol is the smallest of a large family. She lives on a farm, along with her sisters and brothers. Every day, she faces a lot of little dilemmas. It's so hard to choose! When Peony the goat is lost, Clover will learn to make decisions calmly, listening to her inner voice.

By Ester Madroñero. Kiriku and the witch. Madrid.

What if aliens abduct us? What if a black hole absorbs us? What if in that black hole I am you and you are me? Marianna Coppo introduces us to Fish and Crab and their existential doubts before going to sleep. So big that they can, in the worst (and funniest) of cases, steal our sleep. Because who hasn't wondered what we would do if we woke up in a parallel universe before going to sleep? Good night!

By José Cruañes. Abacus. Valencia.

A magnificent book-album, sincere and full of humor. A palette full of bright colors and a no less vivid story. Hariett is a girl who seeks her reflection. She looks in the mirror, she searches for it in a river… and she doesn't always see the same image. A most fanciful and original proposal to show a very real situation, the acceptance and ambivalence of human identity.

By Lola Gallardo. Hopscotchchildhood. Seville.

A truly original way of approaching Prehistory. Throughout 20 poems we will discover rituals, inventions, games, paintings, furniture or customs attributed to troglodytes. If we start the book backwards, we find the lyrics of a crazy children's rap song, with a fun play on words and the possibility of listening to it 'online'. Delightfully illustrated, as the cherry on top of a decidedly different album.

By Susana Barro Parga. The lighthouse of the three worlds. Lugo.

Silke feels different, she thinks she doesn't fit in, she doesn't find her place. She feels the ridicule and rejection of some and takes refuge in her loneliness. We are faced with a beautifully illustrated book, with an air of winter, with a calm rhythm and blue tones. It has an ending full of hope.

The cycles of nature are vital processes for life on the planet and develop endlessly year after year. Through 48 stories, four for each month, and beautiful illustrations, children will discover these cycles on a surprising journey around the world. [También en catalán].

By Toni Fernández. Baobab. Palma de Mallorca.

In an illustrated album with the usual quality of this publishing house, the author shows us what poets are, their particular way of seeing the world, of understanding life, their different ways of expressing themselves. A first approach of the child to Dante, Pessoa, Dickinson, Quevedo, Neruda… and a final surprise, which we do not reveal.

Antonio Rivero. Canaima. The Gran Canarian palms.

Second book of a fantastic saga full of magic and adventures. Ingrid has discovered that she has powers and does not hesitate to use them to free the world of Alboria and the magical creatures from the evil Airón. Easy to read, it has all the ingredients (adventure, friendship, self-improvement, mystery) that make it a fabulous novel. Spoiler: there will be a third.

A 'queer' romance novel that talks about what happens when you find love and are still discovering who you really are.

From breathing freedom, loving the game and looking forward to summer vacation, to finding an atmosphere of oppression and darkness as soon as you arrive home. Efi, the African girl who is the protagonist and narrator of this story, feels cornered: her parents have betrothed her to marriage. She said goodbye to the dream of being an engineer, to friendships, to life. Or not? A story of hope and denunciation of a situation that too many girls in the world continue to suffer. [También en catalán y gallego].

91 authors have had to coordinate so that, with the help of Raquel Gu's illustrations, we can discover the 'pedigree' of the 90 chemical elements that make up everything that exists in nature and the 28 that are human creations. Very interesting as well as very fun and full of anecdotes. After reading it, we will have the person responsible for crying when cutting onions!

A year after the death of a student at the elite Minerva International School from an overdose of Sugar, a new synthetic drug, a student dies again under similar circumstances. What if they weren't accidental deaths? Now an anonymous message will implicate four colleagues in the events. A youth thriller full of surprises and secrets. See also The biography of the Miño River, the most outrageous Mendoza, the blood that our cell phones claim and other books of the week

Óscar recounts his adolescence openly, he does not intend to embellish it with words. He is aware of what is happening… his heterobasic high school classmates make him lazy and he fears coming out of the closet, something he doesn't know how to face. A 'raw' growth book, aimed at young-adult audiences, in which Óscar will discover that, despite being terrified of love, he must take risks to learn. And that every act has consequences.

The dedication is in itself a declaration of intent: “For anyone who has ever found refuge in the digital world.” This book, influenced by authors such as Laura Gallego, tells the story of a teenager who lives a second life (and even some romance) in an online game. Her move to another city and her old computer, which breaks down during exam time, will turn her life upside down. The author hits many sensitive notes for the new generations.

Rare is the young reader, at this point, who does not know manga. But, among the thousands of possibilities on the market, here he will find a particularly calm work, with a slow pace and profound reflections, on creation, talent and to what extent the vocation absorbs and even destroys. Perfect, also, to break down the prejudices that his family may still have about these comics.

With his usual mastery, Paco Roca, led by journalist Rodrigo Terrasa, reveals the true story of a young republican forced to work as a gravedigger at the end of the Civil War. We will learn how his profound humanity helped identify a multitude of those shot, even many years later, giving their families rest by being able to have their loved ones with them.

