From: Jens Kiffmeier

Leading the way before the party conference from the Alliance for Sahra Wagenknecht: Klaus Ernst (BSW).

The AfD is weakening, but the traffic lights are not benefiting. For Klaus Ernst (BSW) the problems are of his own making. The Wagenknecht companion calls for the attack.

Berlin – Clear blame: With a declaration of war on the traffic light coalition, the new alliance wants to Sahra Wagenknecht (BSW) start the super election year 2024. Former left-wing politician Klaus Ernst accused the federal government of having the wrong policy in dealing with the AfD.

“The traffic lights rule against the citizens. Everywhere there are cuts in the social sector and money is being put into armaments instead – no one understands that anymore,” said the former union official and left-wing leader in an interview IPPEN.MEDIA shortly before the start of the BSW party conference. This has recently made the right-wing populists strong. “My old party has also just been messing around lately. But we will now make a new offer.”

Party conference in Berlin: Alliance for Sahra Wagenknecht (BSW) is formed – Klaus Ernst in an interview

Klaus Ernst is considered one of the most important puppet masterswho are supporting Sahra Wagenknecht in building the new party. The “Alliance Sahra Wagenknecht – for Reason and Justice” (BSW) will meet on Saturday (January 27th) from 10 a.m. for the first party conference in Berlin. At the congress in the Kosmos cinema, the new party also wants to determine its program and candidates for the European elections on June 9th. The top candidates are the former left-wing MEP Fabio De Masi and the long-time SPD politician Thomas Geisel, former mayor of Düsseldorf.

The former left-wing politician Sahra Wagenknecht founded the party on January 8th with around 40 people and accepted the first 450 members. The 54-year-old is co-chairwoman, together with the former left-wing parliamentary group leader Amira Mohamed Ali. Both leaders will speak at the party conference. The final word in the evening will be given by Wagenknecht's husband Oskar Lafontaine, former chairman of the SPD and the Left. There had been a bit of a wrangling over the list of speakers until recently, like that Daily Mirror reported. Contrary to the original plan, more contributions were now permitted than previously planned.

The name says it all: Klaus Ernst calls on Wagenknecht's new party to be objective

Regardless of this, Klaus Ernst called on the Wagenknecht party to be very serious. It is now important that the BSW party conference sends a spirit of optimism. But he was sure that it would be a disciplined and targeted event. “All members are well aware that we have to become visible as a sensible party,” said the former left-wing politician, who, together with a few others, had dared to switch to the new alliance.

The founding of the party at the beginning of this year was eagerly awaited. The first surveys give many new members confidence. The new party around Wagenknecht got off to a flying start. Especially in the upcoming elections in East Germany, the party could expect election results of up to eight percent, according to a survey by Infratest Dimap on behalf of the MDR emerges.

Fight against AfD: Wagenknecht party wants to defend itself against right-wing extremist infiltration

Since the party could appeal to both left-wing and conservative voters, political observers see the alliance as possible competition to the AfD, which is partly right-wing extremist. However, experts also warn of the danger that right-wing extremist forces could try to infiltrate the emerging alliance. The party therefore wants to take precautions and strictly monitor new members. Ernst confirmed that they wanted to grow in a controlled manner. This is a sensible way to avoid being taken over by false like-minded people.

But time is running short when it comes to building the new party. State elections will take place in Saxony, Thuringia and Brandenburg in September. Before that, local elections in nine federal states and the European elections are scheduled for May and June. In particular, the EU-wide ballot is seen as a first concrete performance test for the new party. There are only a few months left until the vote. Ernst agrees that the schedule is certainly ambitious for a new alliance IPPEN.MEDIA and adds. “But we can do it.”

But where is the party heading? The party represents more left-wing positions in social and economic policy with comprehensive social benefits for pensioners or the unemployed, but calls for strict limits on migration. She advocates purchasing gas and oil from Russia again. She is also against arms deliveries to Ukraine and demands negotiations with Russia. In the draft of the European program, the BSW advocates transferring EU competencies back to the member states.

Despite positive polls for Wagenknecht: The Left remains calm

The activities of the new members are viewed critically from all sides – including by former party friends who now have to fear additional competition. But the Left was decidedly calm before the first Wagenknecht party conference. “The current media hype will die down,” said the former Left-Faction leader Dietmar Bartsch in the Rhenish Post. “The truth will be on the pitch, especially in the state elections in the east and in the upcoming local elections.”

It is still unclear in which direction the BSW will develop, added Bartsch. “We will watch this with interest.” What is certain, however, is that the Left remains the only party in Germany “that continues to pursue left-wing politics in municipalities, in states, in state governments and in the Bundestag,” emphasized the left-wing politician. (jkf/with material from dpa and AFP)