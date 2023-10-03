Tuesday, October 3, 2023, 10:34

















The year 2022 was the first in which we had two seasons of Prime Day deals, and in 2023 Amazon is ready to repeat its success. Although on this occasion the name is changed to Amazon Prime Offers Party, I imagine so as not to confuse those who still remember what they were able to buy on sale in the summer.

What began in the summer of 2015 as an attempt by Amazon to stimulate sales during a period of very low billing, taking advantage of the fact that it coincided with the 20th anniversary of the website’s first sale, It has already become one of the most important moments of offers and purchases of the year.

On this occasion, Amazon will bring its usual barrage of offers on October 10 and 11, from 00:00 on the first day to 23:59 on the last. These are offers dedicated mainly to Amazon Prime subscribers exclusively, although in recent editions some discounts have been seen available to the entire public.

It is a particularly exciting opportunity for those of us who are fans of electronics, a hobby that is a bit expensive because it always brings out the latest. Prime Day is a time like no other to get your hands on that Smart TV you want, a Smart Watch, a necessary smartphone renewal or even a couple of components with which to update your computer.

To take full advantage of these offers, I advise you to take a look as soon as possible at the products that may interest you by adding them to your wish list. to control their prices now and see first-hand if worthwhile discounts appear. Remember that many of the offers do not last more than a few hours, so it is necessary to dedicate some time to ensure these purchases with savings. You can also take help from the Amazon Shopping app on your phone, which will notify you if your selected items go on sale.

On the other hand, if you do not yet have your Amazon Prime subscription, it is a golden opportunity to take advantage of the 30-day free subscription trial. If you dare and want to save shipping costs for a whole year and enjoy faster shipping, You have the annual subscription for €49.90.

I leave you with a selection of some electronics offers that were great in previous editions or that are highly anticipated.

Echo Dot









He Echo Dot It is one of Amazon’s flagship devices and therefore one that receives significant discounts every Prime Day without fail. This summer we had it available for less than its usual value, which is €64.99.

Amazon Fire TV Stick











The best way to convert an old but quality television into a Smart TV is one of these devices, which connect to the HDMI input and allow you to enjoy all streaming services such as Netflix and HBO or Amazon Prime itself Video, in addition to other applications. Personally, I prefer the remote, which makes navigation through the menus really comfortable and fast. This summer it was reduced by €20 from its current value of €44.99.

Third generation AirPods











With the unstoppable success of Apple phones and despite the controversy surrounding its latest generation of iPhone, AirPods are always one of the most popular headphones. If you want to enjoy true wireless headphones with the apple seal of quality, resistant to water and sweat, do not lose sight of them, as it is very possible that they will receive an interesting discount. Its current price is €175.

Xiaomi POCO X4 GT











If you want a phone that stands out in terms of quality and price and that offers you first-class features for a reasonable price, keep an eye on the LITTLE X4 in the coming days. 6.6″ 144Hz screen, 64MP triple rear camera, 5080mAh battery and plenty of power to play all the games at full speed. In summer we were able to see it at almost half its current price, €429.90. Will we have the same opportunity again?

MSI Pulse 17 B13V











I will never tire of recommending this gaming laptop no matter how much I always play on the desktop, but it is a laptop with an RTX 4070, 32GB DDR5 RAM and 1TB SSD For this price it has very little competition. And even less so if, like in summer, you can take it home for even less than the €1,699 it costs right now. Keep an eye on it because it is more powerful than many new and more expensive desktop computers.

