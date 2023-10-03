RT: The National Assembly of Armenia considered the issue of ratifying the Rome Statute of the ICC

The National Assembly of Armenia ratified the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court (ICC) and pledged to implement its decisions. About it reports RT in Russian.

The opposition in the parliament of the republic refused to participate in the discussion of the issue. The “Armenia” and “I Have the Honor” factions left the meeting.

Earlier, the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) warned Yerevan that ratification of the ICC would lead to the most negative consequences for relations with Moscow.

On September 28, the relevant commission of the Armenian parliament gave a positive conclusion on the draft ratification of the statute. The conclusion was adopted unanimously, but representatives of the opposition did not participate in the discussion.