London dresses up to host the eighth edition of The Best FIFA Awards, this Monday, January 15. FIFA's highest recognition gains excitement with the nomination of Leo Messi, Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappé for best player of last year, although none of them have attended the gala. World champions Aitana Bonmatí and Jennifer Hermoso are the two Spanish footballers nominated for the coveted category of best player of the year, with Bonmatí being the big favorite to take home the recognition. The third finalist is the Colombian Linda Caicedo, a Real Madrid player. Pep Guardiola, coach of Manchester City, has won the award for best men's soccer coach, while Jonatan Giráldez, still the coach of FC Barcelona women, has not been able to win the award for best women's soccer coach, awarded to Sarina Wiegman, coach English.

More information

You can follow EL PAÍS Deportes in Facebook and xor sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.