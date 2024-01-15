You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
You already have an account linked to EL TIEMPO, please log in with it and don't miss out on all the benefits we have for you.
Josep Guardiola raises the 'Orejona' again.
Martin Divisek. Efe
Josep Guardiola raises the 'Orejona' again.
Linda Caicedo, nominated for best player, and Miguel Ángel for best fan, represent Colombia.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
This Monday the awards ceremony is being held The Best of Fifa in London England. The Colombian women Linda Caicedo She is one of the nominees for the best player of the year award after her great performances with the Real Madrid and the Colombian National Team.
Also representing Colombia, this Miguel Angel, the fan of Millionaires who was able to fulfill his dream of meeting his idol 'ambassadors' before euthanasia was performed on him. The Fifa nominated Miguel Angel as the best fan of the year.
Mary Earps takes the award for best goalkeeper
The goalkeeper of the England team takes the award for the second consecutive year after winning the Women's Euro Cup.
Linda Caicedo, outside the best eleven
The Colombian was not included in the best team of the year at the awards The Best of Fifa. The Spanish Jennifer Hermoso is not in the ideal XI either, both are in the shortlist for best player of the year.
Sarina Wiegman, the best coach
Sarina Wiegman won the award for best coach in the world Fifa. Fourth award for the British coach after those won in 2017, 2020 and 2022.
Fifa announces the best men's team of the year
Pep Guardiola wins The Best for best manager
The Spanish coach Pep Guardiola He was chosen by Fifa as the best coach of the year in the awards The Best and surpassed the Italians in the competition for the award Luciano Spalletti and Simone Inzaghi.
Linda Caicedo arrives at The Best awards
Linda Caicedo arrived in London and walked the red carpet in an elegant black dress. She is nominated for the best player in the world.
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Awards #LIVE #Pep #Guardiola #chosen #coach #year
Leave a Reply