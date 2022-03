Ukrainian civilians from Kharkiv voluntarily travel to areas attacked by Russian forces in order to rescue those trapped and bring them humanitarian aid. These volunteers point out that they do it because they feel “united by pain” with their compatriots and narrate that their path is plagued by smoke, bombs and destruction. Report by Leticia Álvarez and Irene Savio.

