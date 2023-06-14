This June 13 is fulfilled 4 years after the death of Edith González, because she died on this date in 2019 due to ovarian cancer. The news of her death shocked the entertainment world, as she was a much loved and admired actress.

On this occasion, and DEBATE shares exclusive images of how he looked in 2011 when recording ‘Cielo Rojo’, as this reporter was present in November of that year at the Televisión Azteca forum, where Edith González He made a scene for this production.

‘Cielo Rojo’ is a soap opera that Edith starred with Mauricio Islas and in which the first actors Regina Torné and Hernán Mendoza also acted. It was produced by Rafael Urióstegui and was successfully broadcast from May 23, 2011 and ended on January 13, 2012.

Edith González in her character as Alma Durán for the telenovela ‘Cielo Rojo’. Photo by DEBATE Jorge Rodarte

It was a great experience for me to witness some scenes in which Edith González gave life to Alma Durán in the plot. At the time of recording, Edith (Alma) received in her arms a child (her supposed son of hers) a few months old, she cried because she had to stop seeing him, So she would be separated from him.

In another scene that I witnessed, Mauritius Islands, In his character as Andrés Rentería, he would arrive with Alma (Edith) to hug her and comfort her in the face of a painful moment in her life.

Edith González about to make a personal call during a break from the recording of her novel ‘Cielo Rojo’. DISCUSSION photo

Between cuts, I remember perfectly that Edith González hid a can of watermelon soda on the side of an armchair and drank for moments, then took her cell phone to make a personal call and immediately continued recording.

Edith shared with me that this soap opera meant something great to her, because she played a very human character with whom surely many women could be identified, It also made her happy to work with excellent actors, great colleagues of hers.

That afternoon, in another forum Regina Tornein his character from Loreto, threatened to kill his granddaughter Lucrecia (Andrea Escalona) and with a gun in hand a moment of tension was triggered between the characters.

Scene from ‘Cielo Rojo’, recorded in the Televisión Azteca forum and featuring actors such as Regina Torné, Hernán Mendoza and Andrea Escalona. DISCUSSION photo

In November 2011, Edith was 46 years old.as he would turn 47 on December 10th and was enjoying his success on screen: ‘Cielo Rojo’, an original story by Eric Vonn in which Alejandra Lazcano, Lambda García, Andrea Noli, Ramiro Huerta, Aura Cristina Geithner and Betty Monroe also starred .

Who would have imagined that Edith González’s time was “counted”, since she would die eight years later and today her name is synonymous with talent, beauty, dedication and will continue to be remembered through the years thanks to her work in dozens of telenovelas, movies and plays that he could star in from his youth.

Edith González in an interview with DEBATE. Photo by DEBATE Archive Jorge Rodarte

