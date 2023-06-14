Genoa – If the main field remains the bureaucratic-financial one for registering for the championship, where Matteo Manfredi plays, the secondary but equally priority is that of future coach of Sampdoria, where Andrea Radrizzani works. Operational base in Milan, Turati area, where it has already been installed for days. And above all where, sometimes at lunch or dinner, he meets profiles of managers and coaches. And he confronts his trusted men, including Fabio Paratici. The time to decide is getting closer and closer. And, from what filters through, even the list of choices has been reduced day after day.

There are currently three main candidates for the Sampdoria bench, all with a Juventus background. And all, at the moment, on the same level. In alphabetical order we start from Marco Baroni, who had moved to Juventus in the two-year period 2011/2013 (he was already Paratici) as coach of the Primavera. The Tuscan coach, 59 years old, is the veteran of the trio and a profound connoisseur of Serie B. In his curriculum, he has 250 matches in the category (including 8 in the playoffs) and two promotions, with Benevento in the 2016/17 playoffs and with Lecce, direct, in 2021/22. This season he performed a small miracle by saving the Salento team, with the most modest budget in Serie A. Yesterday Sticchi Damiani, president of Lecce, announced the confirmation of ds Corvino, without deliberately addressing Baroni’s future: «No evaluation it was done because before there was the doubt in the technical area: we solved the first box, now we’ll go on the wheel». Own between today and tomorrow the key meeting between Corvino and Baroni is expected, in Florence, where the technician lives. No one is unbalanced, the continuation of the relationship does not appear so obvious.

Also Fabio Grosso, 45 years oldhe passed from the Juventus Primavera bench (with Paratici) from 2014 to 2017. For him the benches in Serie B are 160, with the apotheosis ofThe first place obtained this season with Frosinone, three games to go. Even his confirmation is pending at the moment, his name has been compared in recent days by the newspaper “L’Equipe” to Marseille, to replace Tudor. But in the last few hours in Provence the candidacy of the Argentine Gallardo has grown. A press conference by President Stirpe is scheduled the day after tomorrow, which should shed light on the coach’s future. He is ready to offer him a renewal until June 2025. But even in Grosso’s case, his future is a question mark.

And then, Andrea Pirlo. He too, 44 ​​years old, passed from the Juventus benches, first that of the U23 and then immediately the Serie A. He is the only one of the trio who has never coached in Serie B, but enjoys the great esteem of Paratici, who had deemed him ready for the first team, season 2020/21. Pirlo is back from an experience in the Turkish Super Lig with Fatih Karagümrük. Two summers ago, in the very long casting for the post-Ranieri, he had also had contact with Massimo Ferrero. He is one of the technicians most involved in these early stages of the transfer market, in the last few hours he has been approached by both Pisa and Salernitana, in case Paulo Sousa goes to Napoli.

In the background remain the other profiles already examined, in particular Giovanni Stroppa and Filippo Inzaghi.

DS chapter, at the moment there has not yet been a meeting between Radrizzani and Mattia Baldini, to get to know each other and understand the margins of a possible future together. The strong name remains that of Claudio Chiellini, who interrupted his relationship with Pisa a few days ago and who worked at Juventus for seven years.