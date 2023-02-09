Have you ever imagined buying a town? It may sound impossible, but the truth is that in Spain it seems to be easier than it seems.

Due to the growing migration that exists in the European country towards large cities such as Madrid or Barcelona, by 2022, 3,644 towns are completely uninhabited, according to the National Institute of Statistics (INE) of Spain.

From medieval villages to cities steeped in history, various terrains have been left adrift due to the population changes that have occurred as a result of the economic crises and the need to seek better opportunities out of rural areas.

Several of these towns are located in tourist areas of the country.

However, leaving large pieces of land without an owner or exposed to the elements causes great fear in those who see in each brick a story beyond that of a simple abandoned town, which is why there are more and more signs that say at the entrance of the villages “for sale”thus trying to tempt some curious or businessman who wants to revive the lost essence of an entire region.

And who knows, you may be one of them. that’s why here We present you the ‘catalogue’ of the villages that you could buy in Spain and that some of them could even be cheaper than renting an apartment in the capital.

Village in Almeria



According to the Economy and Finance blog of the Spanish company Bankinter, a person could spend 960,000 euros a month just on rent. Of course, this would be, in Madrid and in a well-off neighborhood, but in the end it is still approximately four billion Colombian pesos.

This, in turn, is twice the cost of a small village in Almería, which is valued at approximately 200 thousand euros, which is a little more than a billion Colombian pesos.

In the information on the official page of the real estate agency to which it is subscribed, it is specified that the land has five houses, a garage and some green areas.

On the other hand, it is located 150 kilometers east of Granada and 78 kilometers from Almería. It is close to the beach and also has 2.3 hectares planted with almonds.

the mortuary

Although it is true that at first it was one of the most expensive pieces of land, currently worth 1.8 million euros.

​

With eleven buildings and an agricultural area, this great place is located between the towns of Vallobal and Cadanes, as well as being close to the Picos de Europa.

The village is close to one of the most iconic natural beauties in Europe.

On the other hand, the inhabitants who still take refuge in the few remaining homes tried to turn the town into a tourist place, creating 48 accommodation places for the curious tourists who arrive at the place.

These buildings even have private access, individual heating and a fireplace, making it quite cozy for those who come looking for a home.

Village ‘Luxe’



With 495 hectares at stake, the Aldeas Abandonadas real estate agency offers this spectacular site for a value of 14 billion Colombian pesos.

In it you will find ten houses, all with ocean views and away from the loud noise of the scandalous city. It is located between Luarca and Cudillero (in Asturias) and an all-terrain vehicle is needed to access it.

Those who are interested should send an email to the real estate agency, since it is only for sale to potential clients who have a real chance of buying the land.

The lordship of Echaide

Located in Navarra, in the Anué valley, this village has 160 hectares of land and five buildingsseveral farmhouses and most importantly: a defensive tower from the 12th century, renovated in 1950.

Its location is fascinating, since It is located 19 kilometers from Pamplona, ​​near the town of Olagüe. But its price is equivalent to the historical component that I get to keep. Currently, it costs three million euros, which would be almost 15 billion Colombian pesos.

to boat

They say cheap is expensive. A Barca is probably one of the most literal examples of this saying. In the town of Cortegada, in the municipality of Orense, Spain, is this small medieval town that has twelve buildings and has a lot of history behind it.

(Keep reading: The woman who burned her daughter’s rapist alive after he mocked her.)

At the end of the 1960s, he encountered the problem of the lands of the inhabitants of the region due to a reservoir that he wanted to put there. His solution was to compensate the neighbors by buying the village, but in the end, in 2008, the project fell through, thus abandoning the territory.

This is why, if you want, you can acquire this town for an amount of zero pesos. As you read it, this village is totally free. However, you must commit to rebuilding the village, respecting the designs and architecture of the fifteenth century, an issue that could cost millions of euros.

rivereye



25 kilometers from Soria is the Riotuerto town, which is made up of several old buildings from the 12th century.



Farmhouses, houses with stone, wood and ceramic tiles, this is how the buildings of the village are, which is being rehabilitated in order to sell it as soon as possible.

Precisely for this reason it does not yet have a fixed price, but it is open to offers.

