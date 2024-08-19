Geoff Keighely, organizer of the Gamescom Opening Night Liveshared a new post on his Twitter profile teaser video called The Beast is Coming (literally, The Beast is coming).
His tweet, which you can see below, simply says to connect them to the ONL live broadcast scheduled for the 20:00 (Italian time) on August 20. The video, instead, shows live action footage of a woman in a forest running and jumping happily. But then the shot changes register when something makes a noise in the trees. The woman finds herself running away and eventually finds a dead man in a cage. The video ends with her calling for help.
Officially We have no clues as to what “The Beast is Coming” is, but fans online are already speculating.
What Could The Beast Is Coming Be?
The most credible solution, according to the players, is that it is a teaser dedicated to Dying Light. The reason is the fact that a new trademark registered by the authors – Techland – has recently been discovered which reads “Dying Light: The Beast“.
The recording follows the standard for video games, so it seems credible that it is a new video game content. One possibility is that it is a DLC for Dying Light 2. The developers are also working on a new IP, but an extra for their latest game is not out of the question since the first chapter has been supported for years.
Of course, this is just speculation and we will find out in detail what it is tomorrow evening.
#Beast #Coming #Keighley #shares #teaser #Gamescom #related #Dying #Light
Leave a Reply