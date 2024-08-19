Geoff Keighely, organizer of the Gamescom Opening Night Liveshared a new post on his Twitter profile teaser video called The Beast is Coming (literally, The Beast is coming).

His tweet, which you can see below, simply says to connect them to the ONL live broadcast scheduled for the 20:00 (Italian time) on August 20. The video, instead, shows live action footage of a woman in a forest running and jumping happily. But then the shot changes register when something makes a noise in the trees. The woman finds herself running away and eventually finds a dead man in a cage. The video ends with her calling for help.

Officially We have no clues as to what “The Beast is Coming” is, but fans online are already speculating.