Hard Felguera personnel travel to Algeria this Sunday, March 9, Two days before the possible end of the pre -conclusion of creditors which he requested last December, to unlock the Djelfa project, which would mean an agreement with the Algerian Energy Company Sonelgaz, according to knowledgeable sources of the situation of the Asturian firm.

From Algeria, Sonelgaz, the client, presented to the Chamber of Commerce and Industry an arbitration application against the Asturian engineering company for the DJELFA contract suspensionconsisting of the construction of a combined cycle plant.

In said application, the Algerian Energy Company asked to lift the suspension of the contract, blocked since last Juneand resume works, as well as compensation of about 413 million euros.

This was the ‘trigger’ that led Duro Felguera to Request the preoccupic of creditors on December 11 Before the courts of the commercial of Gijón, since the Algerian arbitration led to the Asturian had to restart its financial results since 2022, after provisioning 100 million euros in its accounts for the Djelfa project.

Negotiations with the SEPI

However, Duro Felguera continues to negotiate an agreement with the State Society of Industrial Participations (SEPI), which could capitalize on your debtin a context also marked by the requirement of the public holding to the Asturian to present a restructuring plan.

The government, through the SEPI, would have to become Actions 120 million of euros that lent Duro Felguera in the middle of the pandemic, which would give him the majority of the capital.

The control partners-the Mexican Prodi and Mota-Engil México-and the SEPI, which has two seats in the Board of Directors of La Asturiana, are also dealing with the possibility that the company requests directly the creditors contest.

During the last days the Board of Directors of Duro Felguera has had “Many meetings” to treat the crisis facing the Asturian.

Project in Algeria

Since 2014, Duro Felguera has been carrying out the Djelfa project, which has been submitted to continuous delays linked to different issues “, thus deriving in the existence of several claims by the Asturian to Sonelgaz, as consequence of breach of its obligations.

“After signing a protocol according to the late 2021 and a modification (‘Avenant’) to the April 2022 contract, in which the Algerian client forced to release part of the retention practiced on the billing of Hard Felguera and Analyze claims Of the same, the works were reactivated, “the Spanish company explained after the repriscle of its 2023 accounts.

After several situations in work that, totally or partially, made the progress of the works and that accumulated to the previous breaches, on June 18, Duro Felguera communicated to Sonelgaz the suspension of the contract as long as They will correct the aforementioned breaches by the client.

For his part, Sonelgaz opposed the suspension, other rights were reserved and a negotiation period began, which led Duro Felguera to have to carry out a NEW ACCOUNTING TREATMENT DThe Algerian project.

Exchange suspension

The National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) decided on November 25 to suspend the Felguera Hard Stock Exchange, after Sonelgaz submitted an arbitration request against the company by the Blocking of said contract.

After having been made available to the organist chaired by Carlos San Basilio “sufficient information” of the circumstances that advised the adoption of the suspension agreement, the CNMV raised the precautionary cancellation that weighed on the price of a hard felguera on December 13, two days after the Asturian requested the pre -conclusion of creditors to achieve “Future viability”.

New accounts

Duro Felguera communicated in a letter sent to the CNMV that the impacts recorded in relation to the DJELFA project in Algeria in the intermediate financial statements as of June 30, 2024 and that have required the re -expression of the comparative figures of the 2023 year 1.6 million that had initially notified.

According to its intermediate results account, the result in the first semester of 2023 was 1.6 million, although with the negative impact of the Djelfa project, of 50.4 millionThe company registered losses of 48.8 million euros in re -expressed figures.

As a result of the accounting record carried out, the liabilities on January 1 and December 31, 2023 increased by 49 and 99 million euros, respectively, while the Net Equity to January 1 and December 31, 2023 It was reduced by 49 and 99 million eurosin each case.

On its side, the new accounting treatment of the Algerian project starts from the execution scenario of the entire construction, which considers the update of costs of the initial budget without any economic rebalancing by Sonelgaz – the client – and the maximum amount of penalty which is in dispute since exercise 2021, entails the provision of a provision of 99 million euros.