In 1857, in the run-up to the Battle of Puebla, Mexican President Ignacio Comonfort had promulgated a new Constitution that faced opposition from conservatives and the Catholic Church. This led to a Reform Warwhich lasted from 1858 to 1861, and pitted the Liberal government against the Conservatives. France, Great Britain, and Spain had sent a joint expedition to force the Mexican government to pay its debts. The Mexican government managed to negotiate with Great Britain and Spain, but not with France. In addition to collecting the debt, France had geostrategic reasons for staying in Mexico and establishing an imperial government headed by Maximilian of Habsburg.

On May 5, 1862, 6 thousand soldiers of the French army tried to take the city of Puebla. However, they were repelled by 4,500 Mexican soldiers led by General Ignacio Zaragoza and his Brigadier General Porfirio Díaz. After intense fighting of several hours, the French withdrew from the battlefield. 100 Mexican and 500 French soldiers died.

The French would return the following year with an army of 35,000 French, waging a second battle in Puebla in which they faced 29 thousand Mexican soldiers. During 62 days, 12,000 Mexican soldiers died or disappeared. France won and continued to advance to Mexico City to establish the Second Mexican Empire that would last three years. In April 1867 General Porfirio Díaz captured and executed Emperor Maximilian of Habsburg.

The Battle of Puebla became a symbol of Mexican resistance against foreign invasion and has been celebrated as a national holiday known as the “Fifth of May”. Although the victory at Puebla did not end the French invasion, it was an important moment in the Mexican struggle for independence and sovereignty….

In four years of government, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has told 101,155 lies, an average of 103 per press conference1, 230 percent more than Donald Trump told during his government2.

1 According to a report by Spin-Taller De Comunicación Política, reported El Universal.

2 According to a calculation made by The Washington Post, in all his actions, statements and tweets, Trump accumulated 30,573 false, misleading or unverifiable statements during his tenure.

Among the most notorious lies is the INE reform. The electoral reform proposal that President López Obrador sent to Congress in April 2022 and that began its discussion during November. Still last month he accused this independent body of “cheating” and “allowing the stuffing of ballot boxes, the falsification of records, the theft of electoral packages and the buying of votes”…. Without proof, of course.

The history of this debate was accompanied by two very large demonstrations, one that took place on Sunday, November 13, against the presidential initiative, especially in everything that sought to radically transform the National Electoral Institute (INE) and another in support of the project on November 27. In December, the Senate as a reviewing chamber of what was approved by the Chamber of Deputies with a Morena majority. The battle for the INE continues. Tomorrow, Monday, the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation must make a crucial decision in this regard.

The battle for the INE is as relevant as the battle of Puebla was. They contend two opposing visions. The one who believes that the INE was an indispensable piece for the democratic transition and for the current party to reach the government; against the vision that thinks that it got there despite an INE captured by conservative interests. The history of Mexico is very long. The definition of a scoundrel is short: Being capable of committing bad deeds, with falsehood, hypocrisy, treason or deceit.

