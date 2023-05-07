Hogwarts Legacy is without a doubt one of the most successful titles of this year.

Just after two weeks after its launch, the RPG developed by Avalanche Software it had already sold over 12 million copies worldwide and its sales significantly exceeded even WB Games’ internal projections.

In the face of this great success, Avalanche could already be working on the future of the videogame franchise. In a job posting recently posted on the website Warner Bros. Discovery the position of appears software engineer at Avalanche Software, with the listing mentioning that the studio is currently «working on an unannounced AAA console title».

However, the job announcement has been modified to remove the aforementioned section, a sign that evidently that sentence was entered by mistake.

Hogwarts Legacy was released for current-generation consoles just three months ago, so it’s too early to think about a potential sequel. However, given the incredible success of the title, it would not be a surprise to see WB Games and Avalanche Software immediately working on a sequel to Hogwarts Legacy.

Obviously, however, it cannot be excluded that it is planned instead the development of another game unrelated to the Harry Potte narrative universer, given that the job announcement only specifies that the aforementioned title is a Triple A.

In any case we remind you that Hogwarts Legacy is available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. Furthermore, the title will also arrive on the Nintendo Switch on July 25th.