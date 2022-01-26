batman is one of the most anticipated films of 2022. The film, starring Robert Pattinson and directed by Matt Reeves, has the public’s expectations through the roof, especially for the promotional materials that have been released. Now, a new TV spot shows Bat Man and Penguin in an explosive chase scene that has fans thrilled.

The sequence, which comes a few days after a funeral celebration clip, is an extension of what was presented in the official trailer for the film, released at DC FanDome 2021. In this way, we not only see the frustration of the titular hero to catch the villain, but mainly we get a better look at the Batmobile.

The representation of the iconic vehicle on the big screen did not come by chance, but they focused on terror to carry out their design. This was revealed by Reeves in a recent interview with Empire magazine.

“He has to come out of the shadows to intimidate, so I thought of him almost like Stephen King’s Christine. I liked the idea of ​​the car itself being a horror figure , making an animal appearance to really scare the people Batman is chasing.”

In fact, this is not the first time that the filmmaker refers to the careful process that was taken into account for the entire Batman myth. A couple of years ago, says ComicBook.com, Reeves unveiled how they reimagined the iconic ‘Dark Knight’ team.

“This Batcave, the Batmobile and the bat suit, it took a long time, you know… And we, we worked on the design again, while writing the idea that he could fight in it,” he began.

“Then they started illustrating and I would say, I would say we spent, easily, a year to make the Batsuit and then go into the Batmobile and that of course that part is a dream, I mean you know you start the idea of making your own version of the Batmobile is like you like that,” he added.