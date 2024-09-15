The Penguin It is without a doubt one of the series that is making the most talk of the town at the moment: the spin-off of The Batman dedicated to the evil penguin (played by Colin Farrell) has received numerous enthusiastic approvals from specialized critics.

The early success of The Penguin led the series’ producer Matt Reeves to make important statements regarding the future of The Batman narrative universe. Let’s read together what was reported by The Direct.

“It was important to us that it visually looked like the Arkham that you see in the movie…we had to adapt that part so it almost felt like a handover. That part is fun… …but the ideas and story elements from the canceled Arkham Asylum series only relate to Sofia Falcone, and many are new ideas for her character, which have nothing to do with with the other spin-off series we’re doing…“

A sentence, this last one, that leaves very little to the imagination of the fans, who can’t wait to receive new information on the matter. In the meantime, we remind you that The Penguin is about to arrive on the screens: the exclusive Sky and Now TV will be available from September 20th but, in the meantime, you can read our review of The Penguin.