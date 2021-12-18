The first trailer for The Batman was released during the DC FanDome from 2020 and it was a success with the fans; However, what attracted more attention was that the song that sounded in the background was “Something in the way”, by Nirvana. The choice of themes for a trailer is often done in order to find the right environment for the film. In the case of this new version of Matt Reeves, there was a much more specific reason behind the use of that tune.

Batman: a decomposing Kurt Cobain

In an interview for the Empire magazine, The Batman director Matt Reeves had the following: “ When I write I listen to music and while I was writing the first act I put on ‘Something in the way’ by Nirvana. That’s when it occurred to me that instead of turning Bruce Wayne into the version of playboy we’ve seen before, there is another version that had gone through a great tragedy and had become a recluse. “

“So I began to make this connection with the film Last days by Gus Van Sant and the idea that this fictional version of Kurt Cobain was in this kind of decaying mansion,” he expressed for the magazine.

YOU CAN SEE: The Batman: new images of Robert Pattinson and Zoe Kravitz on the covers of Empire

Reeves chose Robert Pattinson to play his version of Batman after seeing him in the Safdie brothers’ Good Time. Photo: Warner Bros.

Why cast Robert Pattinson as Batman?

Reeves explained to Empire that the actor Robert Pattinson He became the right fit for his version of Batman after seeing him in the Safdie brothers’ Good Time, where his performance caught his eye.

“In that movie you could really feel his vulnerability and despair, but you could also feel his power. I thought it was a great mix. He also has that Kurt Cobain thing, where he looks like a rock star, but you also feel like he could be a recluse, “he said.

“ It’s not just about a different take on Bruce Wayne, but also a different Batman, with fewer flashy gadgets. like the ones offered by Lucius Fox (not shown here) in Nolan’s trilogy and with a more homely and self-made touch. She has been going out every night for two years, receiving beatings, shots, stab wounds and burns. That’s clear. There is a bullet graze on the hood, right at the beginning. I don’t think that’s been done before, ”Matt Reeves told Empire.

YOU CAN SEE: The Batman launches posters with all the characters of the long-awaited movie

The Batman International Trailer