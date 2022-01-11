Among the most anticipated film productions of 2022, it stands out in particular The Batman, film by Matt Reeves who will see Robert Pattinson in the role of the Dark Knight, who turned out to be able to talk a lot about himself already from the time of the first images dedicated to the production. Apparently, however, there is a possibility that The Batman may be postponed, although there has been no official announcement at the moment.

In fact, we would like to specify that for now we are speaking only and exclusively of a relatively small risk, but the Warner Bros however, he confirmed that he is monitoring the situation day by day, a sign that the risk is indeed there.

At present, in fact, the film is still scheduled to hit theaters on Friday, March 4, 2022, but in such a precarious situation, with Covid cases going to surge in recent weeks due to the Omicron variant, the company is evaluating the possibility of postponing the release in theaters.

Following the first rumors of referrals, which were followed by countless questions from fans, the CEO of WarnerMedia, Jason Kilar, wanted to release a short communication on the pages of Puck News, occasion during which the man officially declared:

We are definitely paying attention to the current situation and everything that is happening with Omicron.

At the same time, Warner Bros wanted to calm the hearts of the public declaring that she is still quite calm about March 4th as the release date of the film, even if the situation could still change at any moment.

At present we do not even know if the situation linked to COVID will change the way the film is distributed, which currently includes the projection in theaters worldwide for 45 days before being made available to stream on HBO Max.