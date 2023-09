Monday, September 18, 2023, 01:53







Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

Pressed by regional elections that have not yet been scheduled but are just around the corner, the Basque PP is beginning to move the pieces to offer a renewed project, also in relation to leadership. Barring an unexpected turn of events, Carlos Iturgaiz will leave the presidency…

This content is exclusive for subscribers