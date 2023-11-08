Bingen Zupiria, spokesperson for the Basque Government, showed this Wednesday to the media his solidarity with the relatives of Iván Illarramendi, whose death and that of his wife were announced today after being missing for a month in the Gaza Strip.

First of all, Zupiria has agreed with the rest of the media and institutional representatives in ensuring that “we do not have much concrete information. What we know is that a spokesperson for the Israeli Government has informed Iván Illarramendi’s family of Iván’s death. But we do not know more details about how his death occurred. To make other types of assessments, therefore, we should have more information at our disposal.

Where Zupiria has expressed himself clearly and forcefully has been in his message of “solidarity” with those close to him and in his condemnation of the unleashed war that is only bringing suffering for both sides: “We put ourselves in the place of the relatives for all the suffering they must have suffered in the month that their whereabouts were unknown. This leads us to also put ourselves in the place of the relatives of the 10,000 people who have lost their lives since the war broke out in Israel and Hamas.”

Iván Illarramendi and his wife from Zarautz were murdered by Hamas



On behalf of the Basque Government, Zupiria has shown “our greatest condemnation for this murder and we ask all world organizations and international agents for their involvement so that this suffering and this situation of extreme violence end as soon as possible.”

Along these lines, he has shown his desire for measures to be adopted so that “steps can be taken to pacify that territory and to establish coexistence” based on the principles and resolutions agreed upon “until now” at the UN.