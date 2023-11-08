Via IGN USA, Developer Behavior announced that the new killer for Dead by Daylight will be Chucky, from the Child’s Play saga (original Child’s Play). The release date is set for November 28, 2023.
Developer Behavior Interactive notes that the Chucky’s original voice actor, Brad Dourif, reprises his role. Additionally, he adds, “Players can further customize the new assassin with the Good Gal costume, inspired by Tiffany Valentine (aka Bride of Chucky), voiced by Jennifer Tilly.” You can see the character trailer above.
How to play Chucky in Dead by Daylight
Chucky is skilled at move stealthily around the map and has the Slice & Dice ability which allows him to launch himself towards his potential victims and close the distance suddenly. His human form, Charles Lee Ray, can assist him in spirit form and his Scamper ability allows him to jump through windows and go under pallets.
Chucky not the only additional character has arrived in the game and joins a long list of horror characters that have been conjured in the fog of Dead by Daylight, including Halloween’s Michael Myers, Nightmare Before Christmas’ Freddy Krueger, Silent Hill’s Pyramid Head, Alien and Pinhead from Hellraiser. We then remember the collaboration with Stranger Things.
#Dead #Daylight #adds #small #deadly #Chucky #trailer #release #date