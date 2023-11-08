Via IGN USA, Developer Behavior announced that the new killer for Dead by Daylight will be Chucky, from the Child’s Play saga (original Child’s Play). The release date is set for November 28, 2023.

Developer Behavior Interactive notes that the Chucky’s original voice actor, Brad Dourif, reprises his role. Additionally, he adds, “Players can further customize the new assassin with the Good Gal costume, inspired by Tiffany Valentine (aka Bride of Chucky), voiced by Jennifer Tilly.” You can see the character trailer above.