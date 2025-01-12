The president of PP, Alberto Núñez Feijóoannounced this Sunday that its 14 autonomous communities and cities have committed to create a common economic market to “reduce bureaucracy and delve into administrative simplification,” and asked the communities governed by the PSOE –Asturias, Castilla-La Mancha, Catalonia and Navarra– and PNV –Basque Country– to join this initiative.

After meeting all weekend with the regional presidents of the PP in Colunga, Feijóo presented the Declaration of Asturias and confirmed that his barons have committed to presenting in the regional parliaments all the laws that allow “guaranteeing” the creation of this market. The PP will replicate this strategy in the communities where it does not govern to try to the entire territory benefits from this measure and not just 70% of the population.

According to Feijóo, this measure will allow all certifications or authorizations issued by a community to be “valid” in the rest to avoid the duplication of these procedures. “Seems some common sense“, said the president of the PP, who was “very proud” of the barons’ agreement.

“Let’s hope that the few presidents who are not from the Popular Party join the proposal and let’s make an open market in a country of 48 million citizens, which is a medium-sized country within the population of other large countries in the world,” he said.

Feijóo celebrated “the sense of State” of the regional leaders of the PP and contrasted this summit of barons with the Conference of Presidents of Santander a month ago. “That was a succession of monologues and an empty set of results, there was no documentation“, he disfigured the president of the Government, Pedro Sanchez.

Instead, he highlighted that in this “confinement” in Colunga there has been prior preparation that began “more than six months ago” with a constant exchange of documentation between the national leadership of the PP and the regional governments. And he stressed that No president has moved “for personal convenience” and “they have spoken of course without a time limit”, unlike what happened in Santanderwhere they only had 10 minutes to present their vision.