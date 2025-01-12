







































































































Generated by BeSoccer





The meeting The Palms – Getafe of LaLiga EA Sports, which takes place in Gran Canaria at 2:00 p.m. can be seen live through

DAZN, DAZN LaLiga, LaLiga TV Bar, MAX

and follow the latest news through the website LaVanguardia.

Las Palmas – Getafe

Classification and statistics between Las Palmas – Getafe

Las Palmas comes to the match after having faced each other the day before the



Spanish



while Getafe played their last LaLiga game EA Sports against



Majorca



. He The Palms currently occupies the position number 13 of LaLiga EA Sports with 23 points, while its rival,

Getafeoccupies the place 16 with 17 points.

The La Vanguardia website will also offer all the news of the clash live minute by minute after the referee’s initial whistle. Check here the rest of the LaLiga EA Sports matches of the day, the Las Palmas schedule, the Getafe schedule and the LaLiga EA Sports statistics. You can also check the LaLiga EA Sports classification.