Šiauliai bank serving transit to Kaliningrad will stop operations with Russia from September 1

The Lithuanian “Siauliai Bank”, serving the entire Kaliningrad transit, announced the termination of banking operations with Russia from September 1. About this in broadcast “Russia 24” said the head of the Russian embassy in Vilnius, Sergei Ryabokon.

“Yesterday I was at the Lithuanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, I personally handed them a note on Siauliai Bank – figure it out, there is still time until September 1, you decided the Kaliningrad transit, you removed all the tension,” he said.

According to Ryabokon, this is the second blow to freight transit.

On June 18, Lithuania stopped the transit of a number of goods subject to EU sanctions to Kaliningrad by rail. The restrictions affected from 40 to 50 percent of the range of goods, including construction materials, cement and metals.

Later, the restrictions were partially lifted, and on July 26 the first train with cement arrived through Lithuania to Kaliningrad.