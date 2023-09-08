The baby that Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian are expecting risked his life: the musician interrupted his Blink-182 tour

In the past few hours Blink-182, a band with global success, have announced the cancellation of some tour dates due to family problems of one of its members, the drummer Travis Barker. The artist had to rush back to the US to be near his wife, who had serious complications during her pregnancy. What happened.

With millions of fans from all over the globe, Blink-182 are undoubtedly one of the hottest bands in the world.

In these weeks the three musicians are engaged in the world tour and a few days ago, fans received the news of thecancellation of some of the scheduled dates. Specifically the Irish ones in Dublin, Glasgow and Belfast.

To explain the reasons, without going into details, a post has arrived on the page Instagram of the band, with which the cancellation of the dates was announced and the fact that Barker, the drummerit should have urgently return to the US for family problems.

Travis Barker’s post

The reason Travis Barker had to fly to the US urgently is enough delicate and the drummer himself explained it with a post on x (Former Twitter):

God is great. I flew home for life threatening emergency surgery on our baby boy and I am so thankful it went well. I want to say thanks for all the support. The tour resumes on Friday.

The drummer and his wife Kourtney Kardashian are in fact pregnant with theirs first child togetheras announced by the model herself in a very particular way last May.

She, in fact, during a concert of Blink, from the audience exhibited a sign with written “Travis, I’m pregnant“.

Either way, it would seem that the surgery to which the fetus was subjected succeeded perfectly and the danger has now passed.

The Kardashian kept us in to thank publicly, with a long and heartfelt post published on social networks, both i doctorswho saved her baby’s life, both hers Husbandwho dropped out of the tour to run and be near her.

In the end, Kourtney also dedicated a thought to all the women moms who, like her, have found themselves facing similar fears during their pregnancies.