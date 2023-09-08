Friday, September 8, 2023
HS Turku | HS Turku's updated newsletter tells the week's most interesting news from the city – Here's how to order it

September 8, 2023
in World Europe
HS Turku | HS Turku's updated newsletter tells the week's most interesting news from the city – Here's how to order it

The newsletter compiles the news made by the Turku editorial office of Helsingin Sanomat into one package. For those who have subscribed to the letter, you will conveniently receive the news summary by email twice a week.

HS Turku the newsletter is renewed. As before, the letter compiles the most interesting news of the week for the reader twice a week, as before.

Starting today, in the Friday letter, the journalists will tell about the week’s most interesting topic in even more depth than the news.

You can conveniently order the newsletter from here with the push of a button.

HS Turku tells the most important news in a fresh way and tackles interesting and relevant topics from Turku and Finland proper. HS Turku’s local journalists work at Kupitta in the editorial office of Helsingin Sanomat.

The first renewed letter will go out already this Friday.

