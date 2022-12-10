The Baltic countries intend to maintain sanctions pressure on the Russian Federation, despite the fact that they have already suffered significant damage from the consequences of this policy. This position on Friday, December 9, was voiced by the prime ministers of the Baltic states at a general meeting.

“Of all the states of Europe, it was the Baltic countries that suffered the most and most economically from these sanctions, but this did not reduce our intention to help Ukraine and demand sanctions against the Russian Federation and Belarus,” said Krisjanis Karins, head of the Latvian Cabinet of Ministers.

She added that Riga’s priority at the moment remains to support Kyiv, even if it means sacrificing its own well-being.

Estonian Prime Minister Kaya Kallas agreed with her colleague. According to her, every effort must be made to guarantee the victory of Ukraine in the current conflict. A similar opinion was expressed by Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte, stressing that the containment of the Russian Federation is in the interests of the entire Euro-Atlantic region.

Earlier, on November 23, it became known that the Baltic countries and Poland refused to agree on a price ceiling for Russian oil in the region of $65 per barrel, considering the offer too generous for Moscow.

Prior to this, on November 5, the parliaments of Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia, at a meeting of the 41st session of the Baltic Assembly, adopted a resolution on the conflict in Ukraine, which expresses the intention to “isolate Russia from the European community.”

Western countries have increased military and financial support for Kyiv, as well as pressure on Moscow against the background of the Russian special operation to protect Donbass. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian military.

