This Tuesday the police of Miami Beach, in southeastern Florida (USA), arrived at the hotel sherry frontenaclocated on popular Collins Avenue in Miami Beach, and found the lifeless body of a woman, after her coworker reported that she had not seen her for three days.

“The Miami Beach Police (MBPD) received a call from a woman requesting a welfare check for a co-worker, who had last been seen on Saturday, December 3,” authorities said.

The agents who answered the call reported that they had to use force to enter the bedroom because the door was blocked with a mattress.

Although the case has been handled with secrecy, it transpired that the woman would be Marelbi Ruiz Lara, a 47-year-old Colombianwho had only been in the North American country for a year.

Apparently, according to Nelson Tabares, the victim’s son, Ruiz lived in the hotel with his sentimental partner, Ricardo Mesa, who made some arrangements in that place.

For Tabares, Mesa is the main suspect in the alleged homicide, but he took his own life last Wednesday, when a highway patrol stopped him for frantically driving. Apparently, Ruiz’s boyfriend got out of the car he was driving and injured himself.

At this time, however, authorities have not confirmed any link between Tabares’ death and a reported suicide at a traffic stop in Sarasota.

What is known about the death of the Colombian?

Nelson Tabares spoke with ‘Telemundo’ and explained that he still They do not know anything about the causes of the death of their parent: “About 6 in the morning, we called the officers and around 9, they returned the call and gave my sister the news that they had found my mother dead. They gave us no details, they only told us that we found her mother dead.

So things, The family is awaiting the results of the autopsy. to find out what happened. The truth is that the US authorities are investigating the case as a homicide.

As for Ricardo Mesa, Tabares revealed that he was a very jealous man: “He was a person, so to speak, possessive, he was very jealous. Hence, we have him as the main suspect and that is what we told the authorities,” the man told the aforementioned media.

On the other hand, Adrian Gonzalez, who identified himself as a co-worker of the victim, told ‘Local10’ that the last time he saw Marelbi was on Saturday, when he excitedly told him that he was going to go to another job with their partner because they would receive a better salary.

ELTIEMPO.COM

