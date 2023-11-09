“Daddy, God, this afternoon we ask you for the freedom of Professor Mane and all the kidnapped people in Colombia.” That was the prayer that the 40 children from the soccer school prayed Baller Club before resuming training this Wednesday.

The activity was suspended more than twelve days ago due to the kidnapping of Luis Manuel Diazfather of the Liverpool striker Luis Diaz.

In front of the Reds player’s grandparents’ house, on a synthetic field that has the image of the footballer with the shirts of the teams he has played for, the children between six and ten years old who make part of the soccer schools of Barrancas, the mining town in northern Colombia where Díaz and his family are from.

With white balloons, holding hands and making a circle in the middle of the field, the little ones raised their arms and a scream came from their throats that with their high-pitched voices joined that of the entire population of Barrancas, who cry out from the last October 28 for “freedom for Mane”, the teacher they admire so much.

Since last week the leadership of the guerrilla of the National Liberation Army (ELN) recognized the kidnapping, perpetrated on October 28, and announced that it “directed the release of Lucho’s father” to its Northern War Front because it considered it “a mistake”, the athlete’s family and the country in general hope that it will be returned as soon as possible. However, the passage of days without news worries the country and the authorities, who on Monday recalled some 300 police and military personnel participating in their search from the rural area of ​​Barrancas, after the ELN attributed the delay to the presence military in the surroundings of Barrancas.

Children from the soccer school in Barrancas.

Jesús Manuel Galindo López, coach of the Baller Club who led the practice, states that they are with “the hope and faith placed in God that teacher ‘Mane’ will soon be with us” and like all of Colombia they hope that “not only “Release him but all the kidnapped people.”

“Kidnapping should not exist for anyone, not even for animals. “Taking away the freedom of a being is reprehensible and we cannot allow that here or anywhere in the world,” notes the coach, remembering that as a child he was also trained by Díaz’s father, who has been with him for more than 30 years. the Baller Club.

The Baller Club, whose name is the abbreviation of Barrio Lleras, a sector of Barrancas where Luis Díaz’s family lives, is one of the three schools supported by the “Sowing Hope” foundation, with which they seek to improve the quality of life of children through the implementation of sporting, social, cultural and economic projects.

After 12 days without news from ‘Professor Mane’, in Barrancas and in the midst of fragmentary information and rumors that create confusion, the inhabitants of Barrancas are asking that the ELN guerrilla fulfill the commitment to free the father of the Liverpool player , who dedicated the goal he scored against Luton Town in the Premier League to his father on Sunday.

EFE

