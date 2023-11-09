On the weekend of November 11 and 12, cloudy weather is expected in Moscow with daytime temperatures of +5…+6 degrees. Izvestia reported this on November 9 in Yandex Weather.

“On Saturday, November 11, it will be cloudy in Moscow, and the temperature will reach +5 degrees. The wind speed will be 3 m/s in the morning, and 3.5 m/s in the evening. On Sunday, November 12, cloudy weather is expected. In the morning the air temperature will reach +3, in the afternoon it will rise to +6, and in the evening it will drop to +4 degrees,” the message says.

It is noted that among Russian cities with a population of one million, the warmest weather on the weekend can be expected in Volgograd, Voronezh and Rostov-on-Don – here the air temperature will warm up to +8…+12 degrees.

Residents of Yekaterinburg, Krasnoyarsk and Perm will be the coolest over the weekend, where the expected temperature will vary from -3 to +2 degrees.

On November 7, the head of the Meteo forecast center, Alexander Shuvalov, told Izvestia that this week in Moscow the weather is expected to be quite good and warm for this time of year – without night frosts and mostly without heavy precipitation. According to him, heavy precipitation is expected only on the weekend this week, which will mainly fall in the form of rain.