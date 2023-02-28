From time to time one of the worst fake news or false news makes an appearance and it is the one that affirms that the creator of dragonballAkira Toriyama, is racist.

This time it took the form of a screenshot where an alleged interview appears where he makes statements about his work. It doesn’t seem to belong to a specific website but it has several signs that reflect that it is something made with the sole purpose of annoying.

In the image it can be seen that it was made on February 22, 2023 but it is adorned by a very old image of Toriyama; he is currently 67 years old.

There is also the mention of ‘Danielle Starlight’ as the author of the article but… there is no reporter with that name.

This only appears on a LinkedIn profile with the caption ‘Medal of Honor [por] annoy people’. To what has been said before, we must mention the attitude of this popular mangaka.

Akira Toriyama gives very few interviews a year, and generally turns to the Japanese media to make statements about dragonball and other projects.

In most cases through Toei Animation or the Shueisha publisher. But it is the very tone of what he says in this fake interview that makes it clear that he would never say something like that.

Especially since he is aware of the great popularity of his work throughout the world.

What does Akira Toriyama’s fake racist interview say?

In the interview where Akira Toriyama allegedly makes racist comments there is a mention of dragonball where says ‘This is a Japanese franchise. Made by Japanese, for Japanese. It’s not your series. It’s ours’.

He then mentions that the racial demographics in Japan do not change and that ‘they [gente afrodescendiente] He does not live here’. Then Toriyama touches on Mr. Popo, a controversial character in his work.

All because it is a caricature of Afro people. Supposedly, Toriyama said ‘I love Mr. Popo. He is a very funny character. But maybe you’re right, if he could go back in time, he would include three of them in the story to avoid all this drama…’.

At the bottom of the screenshot is a mention of Black History Month and its importance. Some believe that this fake news was only to draw attention to this annual commemoration.

