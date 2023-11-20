Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

In light of the close relations between the Football Association and its brother, the Bahraini Federation, Bahrain Federation officials directed the entry of “White” fans to the Bahrain National Stadium during the match between our national team and Bahrain, which will be held on Tuesday within the second round of the joint Asian qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup and the Asian Cup finals. 2027 openly without any charge.

The entire right of the booth, which contains 4,000 seats, has been allocated for fans of our national team, and entry will be through external gate No. (2).

It is worth noting that the match begins at 7:45 pm, Tuesday, Abu Dhabi time.