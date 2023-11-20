Major General Yago Fernández de Bobadilla, the soldier who headed the list of fifty chiefs and officers, all of them retired, who signed the coup manifesto released last week through the Association of Spanish Military (AME), denounces that has been manipulated and that the text that he signed did not include the call to the Army to carry out a coup d’état and remove President Pedro Sánchez.

In a letter sent to this newspaper, the general explains that the promoter of the writing was not him, but Captain José Manuel Adán Carmona, who abandoned his military career a few years after starting it and became a Finance Inspector, becoming deputy director general. of the Ministry of Economy. It so happens that this retired captain, who was part of the chat in which there was talk in 2020 of “shooting 26 million Spaniards”, has also been the promoter of the letters that were sent that year to the King so that he could will ignore its constitutional obligations.

The general explains that José Manuel Adán sent him “a version of the manifesto that did not contain that phrase in its last paragraph.” “This person, subsequently and without obtaining my permission and authorization, modified the manifesto by adding the aforementioned phrase,” he denounces.

The added sentence read verbatim: “This group of former members of the Armed Forces, today in retirement, concerned about the future of Spain, we ask those responsible for the defense of the constitutional order, the dismissal of the President of the Government and the call of general elections.”

“I would like to make it crystal clear,” says the general in his letter, “my resounding rejection of that phrase, which does nothing other than request the Armed Forces to commit a coup d’état, an issue that I strongly reject and that is totally against my democratic values, which coincide with those of the vast majority of Spanish society. They are values ​​and principles that I maintained as a cornerstone during my years of service in the Air Force and that I maintain and defend today with equal or, if possible, greater impetus than when I wore the military uniform,” adds the general.

“It is one thing to publicly express our disagreement with recent events, and quite another for the promoter of this writing to have manipulated its content without informing the signatories (at least to me), making it appear that what was requested was the dismissal of the President of the Government by the Armed Forces,” he concludes.

Among other assignments, Yago Fernández de Bobadilla—one of the three major generals who signed the manifesto—was director of Operations and Engineering of NETMA, the NATO agency that managed the Eurofighter fighters. and Tornado. The Ministry of Defense did not want to comment on the letter, alleging that, since all the signatories were retired, they had separated from the Armed Forces and the military disciplinary code could not be applied to them. Other sources, however, maintained the need for Defense to modify the legislation to deprive the right to wear the uniform and expel from the Order of San Hermenegildo those who, with their conduct, damage the image of the Armed Forces.

