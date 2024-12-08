Luis Díaz del Dedo, CEO of Product Hackers, does not hesitate to define himself as a “bad student”, a curious trait that contrasts with his prominent role as a leader in the most recognized growth consulting firm in Spain. Paradoxically, he founded the Product Hacker School, a school dedicated to training the next generation of experts in growth and experimentation. In an ironic twist of fate, Luis went from being the one who least enjoyed classrooms to building a space where learning is the engine of change. Product Hackers is a leading consulting firm in business growth in Spain. Its methodology, Solid Growth, is based on experimentation and data analysis to develop strategies adapted to the needs of each client. Unlike other consulting firms that focus solely on advice, the company actively participates in the execution of the designed actions, ensuring measurable results in the projects it leads. With clients such as Zara, Sanitas and Mapfre, they apply experiments to optimize processes, from online conversion to product customization. “We believe that growth is not a matter of assumptions, but rather of constantly validating hypotheses,” says Díaz del Dedo.TeamworkThe story of the four co-founders reflects a unique synergy based on shared experiences, both academic and professional. Jorge García (CTO), a student of Luis Díaz del Dedo at university, showed exceptional talent that led him to join his team at Minube, before co-founding Product Hackers together. José Carlos Cortizo (CMO), who was Luis’ teacher in a previous stage, gave him the opportunity to learn and grow in one of his previous business projects, while Carlos Maribona (COO), Luis and Jorge’s boss at Minube, contributed its leadership and experience in data-based growth. Standard Related News Yes The Spanish innovative entrepreneurship flies from home as it gets older María José Pérez-Barco Despite the growing maturity of the ecosystem, the fate of the startups with the greatest potential is still to fall in the hands of corporations and global investors, with the consequent flight of knowledgeSince its founding, the company has grown exponentially, going from a turnover of 3.9 million in 2023 to a forecast of more than 6 million in 2024 and 9 million in 2025. Its clients cover sectors such as ‘ ecommerce’, ‘fintech’ and media, including startups and large corporations. More than 50% of its activity focuses on ecommerce and high-growth retailers, which “seek to optimize sales, improve the customer experience and scale to new markets.” 25% corresponds to insurance companies, banks and ‘fintech’, where the consultancy collaborates “in the digitalization of processes and the improvement of user acquisition”, key areas in highly competitive and regulated markets, explains the CEO. One of its projects The most impactful was with Hawkers, where they optimized the conversion funnel, increasing online orders by 16.97%. Among the strategies, a personalized recommender based on the customer’s face and the use of labels such as ‘Best seller’ stood out, which significantly improved conversion rates. “Sustainable growth is not a stroke of luck, it is a well-executed strategy,” emphasizes the CEO. This year, the company launched AI Hackers, a vertical specialized in artificial intelligence that seeks to maximize the impact of this technology on business. According to the CEO, this new technology “is a catalyst for imagining new ways of operating and scaling businesses.”

#bad #student #knew #turn #tables #digitally