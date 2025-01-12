The Bonoloto draw this Sunday, January 12, 2025 has left a first-class winner (six guesses), who wins a pot of 320,587.25 euros.

The ticket was validated in the receiving office of lottery 67,065 of Llanos de Aridane (Tenerife)located on Velázquez Street, 2.

There were no second category guessers (five plus complementary), so the third category guessers (five guesses), which are 59, will earn 2,963.83 euros.

The winning combination is the one formed by the numbers 6, 7, 23, 34, 35 and 48. The complementary number has been 36 and the refund has corresponded to 4.

The Bonoloto draw is held from Monday to Sunday and is regulated by State Lotteries and Betting. Bets are priced at 0.50 euros, which makes it the most economical raffle organized by LAE.

To play you need to make at least two bets. In the simple mode, the player can choose between 1 and 8 bets per ticket, of which you must choose 6 numbers in each bet. In the multiple mode you can reach up to 11 numbers per bet.