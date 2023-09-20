Considering that the development team is made up of people who worked on Painkiller, Bulletstorm and The Vanishing of Ethan Carter, Witchfire could turn out to be a huge surprise, worth playing at all costs.

Development studio The Astronauts has finally launched the roguelike first-person shooter Witchfire in early access accompanying it with a trailer which gives an overview of the gameplay. It costs €35.99 and is available exclusively, let’s imagine temporally, on the Epic Games Store.

The video

As mentioned the launch film gives an overview of the gameplay, showing lethal traps, hordes of the undead, furious fights and recalling the story behind the game, namely the war between the last humans and the witches.

Witchfire on Epic Games Store

Equipped with magical powers and wielding infernal weapons, the player will have to face the unprecedented dangers of a world that adapts to his progress. Basically, the more skilled the player proves to be, accumulating weapons and powers, the more difficult the gameplay will become, between catastrophic events and more powerful enemies.

One of the strengths of Witchfire most underlined by the developers is the graphic one, with many objects and elements of the scenario that were created with photogrammetry. Overall, it’s definitely worth giving it a chance.