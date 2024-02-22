Junior lost the momentum he had had since winning his tenth star and this Wednesday he accumulated his third consecutive defeat. After losing against Fortaleza in Techo and against Tolima in Barranquilla, they fell without mitigation 3-0 against Santa Fe in El Campín.

Although the team is still in fourth place in the League, with 13 points, the eighth round is just beginning and, depending on the results of the day, the Colombian champion could fall further down the table.

But the bad news is not only about football in Junior: this Wednesday they lost one of their most important reinforcements, who had contributed to both the local league and the Copa Libertadores.

This is the central defender Rafael Perez, who had returned to Colombian soccer after his time in Argentina, where he played for Talleres de Córdoba and San Lorenzo.

This was Rafael Pérez's injury

In the first minute of the game, Pérez launched himself to reject a ball against the siege of Hugo Rodallega, but had the misfortune that his right ankle bent.



Pérez remained on the ground with visible gestures of pain and the match stopped. Junior's assistants immediately signaled to the bank to ask for the change. The defender was injured without anyone touching him.

The diagnosis: Pérez suffered a fracture of the tibia and fibula, an injury that takes him out for the remainder of the championship and for the group stage of the Libertadores.

It is worth remembering that the transfer book is now closed, except for hiring free players. For now, the club has not made any decision about a possible replacement for the defender.

