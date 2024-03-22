After the passing of the pandemic that caused the death of thousands of people globally, life expectancy in the United States began to recover and, according to a recent study, achieved an increase of 1.1% from 2022, which allowed it to reach 77.5 years.

Last Thursday, the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) published a report that brings together data on the decrease in the mortality rate in the country from 2022 and indicates that there was a slight recovery in life expectancy. However, the number is still lower than during the first twenty years of the 21st century.

According to the study cited by the chain cnn 2024, The mortality rate from the Covid-19 pandemic decreased noticeably between 2021 and 2022, which impacted the general mortality rate, which fell by 9% in the established period. Although the influence of the pandemic is notable on the mortality rate, the most common cause of death in the United States is heart disease.

Data shared by the CDC indicates that two out of every five deaths in the North American country are related to heart disease and cancer, the second determining factor.

The other problem facing the United States is a rising mortality rate in children. Within the group of infants from one to four years old, there was an increase of 12% between 2021 and 2022, while in children from five to seven years old there was an increase of 7%.

Finally, given the incessant increase in the consumption of illegal drugs such as fentanyl, among others, there was also an increase in overdose deaths in the United States. During 2022, 108,000 people lost their lives due to this cause, approximately 1,200 more than in 2021.

The reasons for the low life expectancy in the United States

According to studies carried out in recent years, The United States is one of the most developed countries with the lowest life expectancy, due to the aforementioned causes. In areas like Japan, the number reaches 85 years, with habits that are part of a culture that promotes longevity among citizens.

A study published by the American Journal of Public Health revealed that life expectancy began to decline relative to the rest of the developed countries during the 1950s, and worsened over the next four decades.

Dozens of globally diverse countries have surpassed the United Statesand the main reason for this disadvantage is that the populous countries taken into account (mainly Anglo-Saxon) have averaged larger annual increases in life expectancy since the 2000s.

In that period there was a break in the analysis, despite the rebound that took place between 1974 and 1982, since from that year to 2009 the growth in life expectancy was reduced by half. Before the arrival of the pandemic, this increase stagnated in the United States, so the reduction is a constant problem in the country.