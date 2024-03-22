A resident of the Urals who died in the Northern Military District cannot be buried for two months because of a certificate

The family of a Russian soldier who participated in a special military operation (SVO) in Ukraine opened the zinc coffin and has refused to bury it for two months. The serviceman's relatives do not believe what is written in the medical certificates.

Relatives of the SVO soldier do not believe what is written in the medical certificate

The body of 47-year-old Vyacheslav Saraev was brought to his native village of Martyush in the Kamensky district of the Sverdlovsk region on January 24, nine days after his death. The conclusion states that the cause was heart failure. However, the mother of the Russian assuresthat he was absolutely healthy. Vyacheslav’s brother confirmed that the fighter who left for the Northern Military District under a contract never had heart problems.

A suspicion immediately arises that something is wrong. His commander contacted us and assured us that it was not a heart attack. (…) Maybe some mistake occurred, and the results of another fighter’s examination were included in our certificate cousin of Vyacheslav Saraev

Due to doubts that arose, the soldier’s relatives canceled the funeral ceremony at the last moment and demanded that the zinc coffin be opened. They stated that they wanted to conduct a medical examination. To obtain the appropriate permission, they had to bypass the city administration, the military registration and enlistment office and the prosecutor's office. As a result, the coffin was opened in the presence of law enforcement agencies, and a report was drawn up. Burns and hematomas were found on Vyacheslav’s body.

Photo: Kzenon / Shutterstock / Fotodom

According to the Russian’s mother, she immediately realized that he did not have heart failure. She also noted that the family was given a certificate only with a preliminary reason, but was not provided with a final reason. Why, she emphasized, is not clear to her.

The Investigative Committee tells us that they still have not received documents from Rostov. I'm sure there's a catch here – they're clearly hiding something from us cousin of Vyacheslav Saraev

In addition, the fighter's family fearsthat he will not receive a payment of five million rubles due to the fact that Vyacheslav, according to a medical certificate, allegedly did not receive combat wounds.

The soldier's family was warned against long-term storage of the body of a relative in the morgue

Meanwhile, the Russian’s family began to receive warnings from Sverdlovsk social activists. They explain that the morgue in which the Russian’s body is located is not intended for long-term storage; there is no deep freezing there. The head of the Arsenal branch of the public organization of disabled people and veterans of military conflicts, Alexander Kukarin, noted that, as a rule, bodies arrive at the morgue from the hospital and they are stored for no more than two to three days.

See also Ukraine - Russia war: latest news live | Putin announces an agreement to deploy tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus And while the relatives are waiting for the document, it will “float” with them. The body will begin to decompose Alexander Kukarinhead of the department of the public organization of disabled people and veterans of military conflicts “Arsenal”

Kukarin emphasized that he tried to talk to Vyacheslav Saraev’s relatives and warn them, but they refused to bury the fighter.

The village administration said that this is the first time they have encountered such a situation. They said that everything was ready for the serviceman’s burial, but the relatives did not want to set a date for the funeral. Deputy Head of the Kamensky Urban District Elena Balakina emphasized that an interdepartmental meeting had been scheduled regarding the current situation.

Previously, families of SVO fighters had already opened zinc coffins because of their own doubts

Meanwhile, the situation in the Sverdlovsk region is not the first case of zinc coffins being opened in Russia. Earlier in March, a resident of Volgograd opened the zinc coffin of her son, who participated in the SVO, due to doubts that he committed suicide. In this case, there is no compensation for the funeral, no payments, and farewell without military honors.

She said the injuries on his body found after the autopsy indicated that his son had been severely beaten. As time passed, the SVO soldier’s relatives were informed that a criminal case had been opened, but the family did not receive any written confirmation of this.

Photo: Stanislav Krasilnikov / RIA Novosti

Meanwhile, forensic expert Olga Fateeva notes that opening a zinc coffin is prohibited in cases that pose a threat to the life and health of others, for example, infections or radiation. Under other circumstances, especially if the cargo was delivered from abroad, opening the coffin is a natural desire of loved ones.

At the same time, the specialist noted that over time, it becomes increasingly difficult to establish the exact cause that claimed the life of a serviceman. “This is influenced by changes that occur in the body: rotting, mummification, fat wax, peat tanning, as well as destruction of the body by insects and animals,” she explained, noting that zinc slows down putrefactive changes.